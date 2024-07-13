Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,745.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after buying an additional 2,735,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 581,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,291,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,782,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

