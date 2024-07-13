Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,825,000 after buying an additional 180,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

