Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,139 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

