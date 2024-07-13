National Bankshares Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$53.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$47.15 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$42.19 and a 12-month high of C$68.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

