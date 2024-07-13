National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE NSA opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.