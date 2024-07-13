NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Position Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 334.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

