Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $642.43.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $647.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.95. The company has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.