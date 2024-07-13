New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Short Interest Update

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPAB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 3,546.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NPAB stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

