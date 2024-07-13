Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.46

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 1582801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
