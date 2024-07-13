Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.46

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 1582801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

