Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.15

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$63.15 and last traded at C$62.65, with a volume of 11348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.88.

NGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 4.5226562 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

