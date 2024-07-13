Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of NEWTZ opened at $24.41 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $24.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
