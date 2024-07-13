NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NextNav Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NNAVW opened at $3.25 on Friday. NextNav has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

