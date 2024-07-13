NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NKE opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. NIKE has a 12 month low of $71.67 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

