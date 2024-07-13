Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,740,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,130,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 784,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 560,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

