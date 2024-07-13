Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 206 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE IBP opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.22 and its 200 day moving average is $217.61.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

