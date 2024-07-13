Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 111.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 90,983 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

