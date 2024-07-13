Norden Group LLC Invests $307,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 657,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $47,980,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.