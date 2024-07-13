Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Given Outperform Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.