Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 1.9%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.39. 1,541,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,942,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

