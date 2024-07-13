Norwood Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.65. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

