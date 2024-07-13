Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $236.57 and last traded at $236.57. Approximately 26,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 169,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average of $181.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,070,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nova by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Nova by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 450,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,975,000 after buying an additional 82,322 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

