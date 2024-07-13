Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $29.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

