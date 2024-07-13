Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Short Interest Update

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Nutanix Trading Down 4.3 %

NTNX stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -775.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

