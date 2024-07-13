Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 1st

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $193,829.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,352,378 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,017.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 158,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,976.

