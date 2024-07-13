Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JGH opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

