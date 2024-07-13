Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMT stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

