Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMT stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.42.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
