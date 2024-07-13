Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NMZ stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

