Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NMZ stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.94.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.