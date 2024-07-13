Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $8.93.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
