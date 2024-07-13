Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

