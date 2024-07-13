Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAN stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.