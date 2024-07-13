NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.48.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NVA stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.12. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $1,516,334. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

