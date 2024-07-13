OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OceanaGold to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.33.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE OGC opened at C$3.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.93.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.