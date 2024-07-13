OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 70 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 194.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $498.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

