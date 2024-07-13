OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 913 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $359.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average of $352.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.