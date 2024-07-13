Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Cyrus Harmon Sells 5,000 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,283 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,029.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $215,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $8,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 558,077 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

