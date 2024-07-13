Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTLC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

