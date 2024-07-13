Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTLC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Oncotelic Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oncotelic Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.