ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,948,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,214,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

OKE stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

