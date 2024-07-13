Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Down 1.9%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $232.03 and last traded at $232.11. 26,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 501,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.