ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vistra by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

