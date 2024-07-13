ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,229 Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

