ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,242.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,307.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,203.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,833 shares of company stock worth $119,087,583. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

