ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 236 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,921. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

