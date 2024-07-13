ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 457 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

