ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 875.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UiPath by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.63 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

