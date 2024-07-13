ORG Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $101,088,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $29,797,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $225.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $226.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.29.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

