ORG Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $21,684,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $177.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

