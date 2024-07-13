ORG Partners LLC Invests $40,000 in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGY. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 197,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 81,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,231,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 202,688 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 272,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 188,115 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

