ORG Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $218.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.85.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.65.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

