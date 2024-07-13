ORG Partners LLC Invests $50,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NetEase by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NetEase by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after buying an additional 418,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NetEase Stock Up 1.2 %

NTES stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

