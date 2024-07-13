ORG Partners LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $14.74 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

